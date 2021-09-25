Sheldon Creed Frantically Escapes Truck Engulfed in Flames After Violently Slamming Into Chandler Smith at Las Vegas

A look at what drivers said following Sunday night’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway…. Denny Hamlin (playoffs) – WINNER: “It’s another track we can cross off the list. There was a point here where I never thought I would even sniff a victory. We found a setup and – I shouldn’t say ‘we’, I didn’t do anything. The team has found a setup that has worked with my driving style. I know that me and (crew chief) Chris (Gabehart) really work hard on trying to shore up any deficiencies that we have or I have as a driver. I go to work on it, the team goes to work on what they need to give me to go fast. I try to give them the best information that I can. They take that information, they put their brains together and they come up with something that works. Really, the last two years, they’ve really changed the game for me at this racetrack. Again, it means a lot to cross off Las Vegas as a track that we won at now.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 6 DAYS AGO