Sheldon Creed Frantically Escapes Truck Engulfed in Flames After Violently Slamming Into Chandler Smith at Las Vegas

By Kyle Dalton
 7 days ago
Sheldon Creed was the dominant driver through the opening round of the NASCAR Truck Series playoffs. He won the first two races and was in position to win at Bristol when late-race trouble dropped him back in the field and ended his streak. During the first two stages of Friday...

