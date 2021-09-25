Don't miss one of the best sci-fi series on Amazon Prime Video
There are some must-watch shows out there that you forget not everyone has seen. Orphan Black, a Canadian sci-fi series from several years back, is one of them. The gem spiked in attention in 2016 when its star Tatiana Maslany won a best actress Emmy. Now she's back in the spotlight for scoring a gig playing She-Hulk in an upcoming Marvel Disney Plus series. Her talent is indisputable. She's an unbelievable chameleon. To see her skills in action, you should watch her star-making sci-fi show.www.cnet.com
