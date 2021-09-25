'I feel incomplete': A VCU nurse lost her father in April. Because of COVID, she couldn't fly to India to bury him
If it meant she could say goodbye to her father, Vilma D’Mello-Fernandes would board that flight again - the loneliest trip she says a person can ever take. The first time was in 2018, when an hour after last speaking to her mother, she received a call saying the woman who could have a conversation with anyone - who remembered every birthday and every name, who scribbled recipes into a palm-sized booklet that never had the proper measurements - had died.starexponent.com
Comments / 0