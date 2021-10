The manga had gone on a 1-month hiatus in April. The gag manga centers on Dralc, a vampire who is feared as he is rumored to be invincible. The vampire hunter Ronaldo goes to Dralc's castle after hearing that Dralc has kidnapped a child. But when Ronaldo arrives at the castle, he finds that Dralc keeps dying over every small thing and turning to dust. Dralc's true nature is that of the weakest vampire of them all.

