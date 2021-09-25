CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fourth and final season of ‘Ozark’ coming to Netflix in 2022

By Joey Schneider
KYTV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KY3) - The fourth and final season of “Ozark,” a Netflix series based on the Lake of the Ozarks, is in the works for next year. Netflix announced Saturday morning via Twitter that the fourth season of “Ozark” would premiere in 2022, though the exact release date is not yet known.

