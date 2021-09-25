CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sandman First Look and Character Posters Introduce Dream, Death, and Desire

By Michael Ahr
Den of Geek
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sandman author Neil Gaiman has famously fought off numerous attempts to adapt his most famous graphic novel series, but in Netflix’s TUDUM event, a sneak peek clip and some character art for a few of the most recognizable characters give fans a glimpse of the vision the author finally brought to life along with executive producer David Goyer. The first look at Dream, Death, and Desire illustrate the conceptual personifications that Gaiman became known for even in later works like American Gods.

www.denofgeek.com

Deadline

‘The Sandman’: Tom Sturridge Makes Comic Series Debut In First Look Video—Netflix Tudum

Tom Sturridge finally makes his debut as Dream/Morpheus in a first look teaser from Netflix‘s The Sandman, released on Saturday during the streamer’s Tudum fan event. Based on the popular comic book series from Neil Gaiman, The Sandman is a 10-episode series described as a “rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven.” The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he tries to fix all the cosmic and human mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.
TV SERIES

