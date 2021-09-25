The Sandman First Look and Character Posters Introduce Dream, Death, and Desire

Dream goes to Hell in an exclusive clip from Audible's The Sandman: Act II. This new release will be the second installment of Audible's stellar audio adaptation of DC Comics' The Sandman comics series. It starts with "A Season of Mists," considered one of the most memorable tales from The Sandman series. Dream journeys to Hell to set free an old lover he once sentenced to damnation for spurning him. Thanks to Lucifer, he comes away with much more than he had bargained. Our exclusive clip features Dream (James McAvoy) getting a surprisingly warm welcome from Lucifer (Michael Sheen). You can give it a listen below.

