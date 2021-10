A Native American woman named Mary Johnson has been missing from Washington state since November 25, 2020. Mary was last seen walking on Firetrail Road on the Tulalip Reservation north of Seattle. She was meeting a male friend who was supposed to give her a ride to a couple’s home in Oso, a small town north west of the reservation. Like many indigenous people, Mary did not have her own vehicle and relied on help from friends to get around.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO