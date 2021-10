Knowing how to use WhatsApp dark mode will have your eyes will thanking you when you're chatting away late at night. WhatsApp has recently rolled out a new feature that makes the app easier to see in poorly lit surroundings. Considering that the Facebook-owned messenger service is currently one of the most used apps around, knowing how to switch on dark mode can help prevent you from having to strain your eyes. Not to mention the fact the fact that if you're a serial texter, switching the app to dark mode could potentially extend your device's battery life.

