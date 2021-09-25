CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix's 'League of Legends' series debuts November 6th

By J. Fingas
Engadget
 7 days ago

Netflix's long-in-the-making League of Legends show has a release date. The service has confirmed that its animated series Arcane will premiere November 6th at 10PM Eastern. Accordingly, a new trailer (below) sets the stage. It highlights the origins of sisters (and LoL heroines) Jinx and Vi as they fight both the dangers of hextech (magic harnessed by science) and the social inequalities between the rich city of Piltover and the undercity Zaun.

