1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting on St. Paul's East Side

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A Stockton man was killed and three others were wounded early Sunday in a shooting in Oakland’s Uptown District. Oakland police told the East Bay Times that the shooting took place at 2:15 a.m. in the 300 block of 17th Street between Franklin and Webster. The men had apparently been at clubs in the neighborhood and were standing outside when someone began shooting either from a vehicle or on foot. Investigators were still trying to determine if the men were the intended target of the gunman or if it was just a random shooting. All four were rushed to...

