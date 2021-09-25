CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wait, don't put your shorts away just yet

By Matthew Hidalgo
Q2 News
Q2 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TroGL_0c80f4i500

Warm Saturday with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Some gusty winds in the afternoon and Sunday anywhere between 15-25 mph. Those warmer temperatures will be sticking with us through this weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Overnight temperatures will mainly be in the low to mid 50s. Could see some temperatures dip down into the upper 40s.

Tomorrow is going to be a bit warmer with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Some areas could push 90 degrees.

Over the course of the next few days more smoke could move back in. Just keep an eye on those air quality reports. As of now, little to no health risk to anyone.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Warm with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight... Temperatures mainly in the low to mid 50s.

Tomorrow... Sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Some areas pushing 90 degrees.

Q2 News

Warm And Dry Through The Weekend!

A nice day today with mostly sunny skies and temperatures mainly in the 70s. West of Billings could see some breezy conditions this afternoon and tomorrow. Overnight temperatures in the low to mid 40s.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 Billings Area Weather in a word: Consistent

High temperatures mainly in the 70s for Friday and Saturday. Sunny Friday, but a weak disturbance creates a few clouds Saturday. Even warmer readings early next week combined with low humidity and breezy periods once again raises our fire risk Sunday through Wednesday. Highs in the mid-to-lower 80s come close to a few record afternoon highs.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

A pleasant farewell to September

It’s a pretty simple forecast. We’re into a quiet and very dry stretch that will last at least into the middle part of next week. Daytime temperatures will be warmer than normal through that stretch but nothing extreme. Overnight lows should be near seasonal through Saturday night before warming up Sunday night through the middle of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

A dry start to the new month

We usher in October on a dry note. High pressure will keep much needed rain away. A weak cold front will kick up clouds this afternoon through tomorrow morning, but the area will not get any rain from them. The dry pattern stretches through to next week. Models are trying to put rain chances back into the forecast starting Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Finally a cooler day; go check out the foliage

A much cooler day Wednesday with temperatures mainly in the low to mid 60s. Showers in the eastern part of the state will leave the area by later Wednesday evening. Wednesday night will be cooler with temperatures dipping mainly into the mid to upper 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Warm, dry and windy

It will be a warm, dry and windy Tuesday. With humidity in the teens and winds gusting over 35 mph, a Red Flag Warning will be in effect this afternoon ahead of a cold front that will bring a slight chance of rain this evening. Snow will also be possible in the higher elevations of the Beartooths and Bighorns.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Warnings, But Don't Worry... Help Is On The Way!

Hot day today with temperatures in the 80s to mid 90s. Could break some record highs today. Along with those warm temperatures, there will be some gusty winds over the course of the next few days. We will be in a red flag warning by tomorrow expiring tomorrow night around 9 pm.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Cool and cloudy, Rain to the East

It will be much cooler today behind a cold front. Showers will linger in east/southeast Montana and northeast Wyoming with snow in the Bighorns through early tonight. Otherwise, it will be a cloudy start for much of the area with skies slowly clearing through later this evening.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Q2 News

A sharp change in the weather midweek

Much of southern Montana and northern Wyoming will be close to record highs Monday, including Billings. Wildfire smoke may hold back that warm up by a few degrees, but highs will still reach the mid-80s to low 90s widespread.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Fall weather is the pumpkin spice of life.

After a warm Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will back off Thursday and Friday to pretty nice fall weather. But more of the warm afternoons are still to come. The Livingston foothills area will continue to gust up to 35 mph through Wednesday evening as a cold front moves past. Overnight, this will shift the winds to the northwest.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

A quiet first full day of Fall

It’s the first full day of Fall and a dry cold front has passed through bringing with it a cool down over the next few days, but it won’t last. Downslope flow warms daytime highs back up across the weekend into the first part of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Q2 News

