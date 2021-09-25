CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

JetBlue Passenger Tries Storming Cockpit, Breaks Out Of Restraints On Flight From Boston

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3od2Jv_0c80eyeN00

A JetBlue passenger tried storming the cockpit, grappled with half-a-dozen crew members, and then broke free from plastic zip ties during a flight from Boston to Puerto Rico earlier this week, FBI documents show.

Khalil El Dahr tried to make a phone call toward the end of the flight on Wednesday, Sept. 22, and "became angry about the call's unsuccess," according to an FBI affidavit obtained by the Daily Beast.

Approximately 45 minutes before landing, El Dahr rushed toward the cockpit yelling for someone to shoot him, while holding a flight attendant by his tie -- nearly strangling him, the affidavit says.

Six or seven other flight attendants rushed over and restrained El Dahr using the flight attendant's tie and seatbelt extenders, documents say.

Then, 10 minutes before the final descent, the unruly passenger broke free from the restraints and punched a flight attendant in the chest, requesting to be shot and killed, documents show. He was shouting in Spanish and Arabic, the FBI report says.

He was again restrained using a pair of plastic zip ties, but El Dahr resisted so much that he broke through again and freed himself, the FBI affidavit says. He was again restrained with another pair of zip ties and four seatbelt extenders until landing, documents say.

El Dahr was arrested after the plane landed in San Juan. He is facing felony charges of interfering with a flight crew.

JetBlue did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment in an email placed Saturday afternoon, Sept. 25.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Boston#Fbi#Cockpit#The Daily Beast
Boston 25 News WFXT

California woman knocks out attendant’s teeth on Southwest flight, investigators say

SAN DIEGO — A California woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt or mask properly, punched out an attendant’s teeth and pulled her hair during a flight, investigators said. Vyvianna M. Quinonez attacked a Southwest Airlines attendant, knocking out two teeth and inflicting other injuries to the woman’s face, during a May 23 flight from Sacramento to San Diego. The attack happened after she was asked to fasten her seatbelt, stow her tray table and properly wear her mask, prosecutors said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Puerto Rico
The Independent

Nevada man, 61, arrested and removed from American Airlines flight for yelling at another passenger

A 61-year-old man from Nevada was arrested and removed from an American Airlines flight after he yelled at another passenger and the flight crew, video footage shows.The passenger, who police said was intoxicated, reportedly started to yell at another passenger, who was standing, to sit down on the flight from Los Angeles on Monday. Dennis Busch, a resident of Salt Lake City, told the Salt Lake Tribune: “He was just yelling that they don’t belong here, and asserting that that was not her seat, but it was – she was there the whole time.” “After that, the flight attendants...
PUBLIC SAFETY
whdh.com

Man arrested after allegedly trying to storm cockpit of flight that originated at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man on a flight out of Logan International Airport in Boston was arrested after he allegedly tried to storm the cockpit on Wednesday night. The JetBlue plane was heading to San Juan, Puerto Rico when Khalil El Dahr became agitated after being told that he could not make a phone call about an hour before the flight was scheduled to land, according to an FBI affidavit obtained by 7NEWS.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Passenger’s Carry-On Bag Causes Fire On Delta Flight At Logan Airport

BOSTON (CBS) – A small fire broke out onboard a plane at Logan Airport Wednesday night. It happened on a Delta flight that was about to take off. The airline said the fire started in a passenger’s carry-on bag. It was quickly extinguished and everyone was evacuated. It happened on Delta flight 5643, operated by Republic Airways, while the plane was still at the gate. A picture taken by passenger Ron Shroyer showed the emergency slide was deployed. What actually started the fire is unclear. No serious injuries were reported.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Miami

American Airlines Passenger Who Opened Emergency Exit, Walked On Wing Hospitalized

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man who opened an emergency exit on a flight that arrived at Miami International Airport is now in the hospital. According to investigators, 33-year-old Christian Segura was on an American Airlines flight from Colombia when he opened the emergency exit and walked on the plane’s wing once the plane was at the gate. He was quickly apprehended by Customs and Border Protection agents. Segura was taken to jail, but said he wasn’t feeling well so he was transported to the hospital. While at the hospital, police said, Segura attempted to escape. Segura remains at the hospital under police custody. He has been charged with violating a designated operational area of the airport, battery on a police officer, resisting an officer with violence and escape. American Airlines thanked its “team members and law enforcement for their professionalism and quick action.”
MIAMI, FL
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
136K+
Followers
27K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy