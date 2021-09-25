CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Maria Sakkari ousts top seed Iga Swiatek to reach Ostrava final

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZDmI2_0c80ewsv00

Fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece edged top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland 6-4, 7-5 on Saturday to reach the final of the J&T Banka Ostrava Open in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

It was a breakthrough for Sakkari, who snapped a string of nine straight losses in semifinals and reached her first final since May 2019, when she won her only WTA title at Rabat.

Sakkari finished with seven aces and was broken just once in the one hour, 51 minute victory.

In Sunday’s final, Sakkari will face unseeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, who stunned second-seeded home favorite Petra Kvitova 6-0, 6-4 in the other semifinal.

Sakkari has beaten Kontaveit six times in 10 previous meetings, most recently at the Tokyo Olympics.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Sacramento Bee

Swiatek, Kvitova, Kontaveit reach quarters of Ostrava Open

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland advanced to the quarterfinals of the Ostrava Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over unseeded Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan. The 2020 French Open champion converted three of her seven breakpoints and dropped her serve once to set up a quarterfinal match against either seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan or fellow Pole Magda Linette at the hardcourt indoor tournament.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

WTA Ostrava Open 2021: Iga Swiatek vs Yulia Putintseva Preview, Head to Head, Prediction, and Live Stream

In the second round of the Ostrava Open 2021, World No. 6 and the top-seeded Iga Swiatek will be up against World No. 49 Yulia Putintseva. Top-seeded Iga Swiatek will return to the WTA Tour after her 4th round defeat to Olympics Gold medallist Belinda Bencic at the 2021 US Open. The Pole is yet to go past the quarter-finals since her title at the 2021 Italian Open but she has been consistent which has helped her move to a career-high rank of World No. 6.
TENNIS
Raleigh News & Observer

Sakkari, Kontaveit advance to Ostrava Open final

Maria Sakkari upset top-seeded Iga Swiatek 6-4, 7-5 on Saturday to set up a surprise final against Anett Kontaveit at the Ostrava Open. Kontaveit beat two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-0, 6-4. Fourth-seeded Sakkari broke her Polish opponent for a 6-5 lead in the final set before converting her first...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wta#Atp
firstsportz.com

WTA Ostrava Open 2021: Maria Sakkari vs Jelena Ostapenko Preview, Head to Head, Prediction, and Live Stream

In the second round of the Ostrava Open 2021, World No. 12 and the 4th seeded Maria Sakkari will be up against World No. 29 Jelena Ostapenko. After a heartbreaking loss in the semi-finals of the 2021 US Open to eventual champion Emma Raducanu, Maria Sakkari returns to action in the 2nd round of the Ostrava Open after having received a bye in the first-round. While Maria is yet to reach a final at any tournament this season, she has been highly consistent which has her ranked World No. 12, her highest career ranking.
TENNIS
Reuters

Greek Sakkari boosts chances of making WTA Finals cut

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Greek Maria Sakkari has climbed to fifth spot in the race to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals in Mexico on the back of her consistent results, the women's tour has said. The 26-year-old made five semi-finals during the 2021 season, including the French and the...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Greece
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
KESQ

Top-seeded Rublev, Ruud reach San Diego Open semifinals

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The top two seeds, Andrey Rublev of Russia and Casper Ruud of Norway, have reached the semifinals of the inaugural San Diego Open. Rublev, who ended the hopes of San Diego native Brandon Nakashima on Wednesday, kept up his strong form and beat sixth-seeded Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 7-5. Ruud reached the first tour-level hard court semifinal in his career with a routine 6-1, 6-4 victory over Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego. Rublev also beat Schwartzman in the recent Laver Cup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

Andy Murray knocked out in second round at San Diego Open by Casper Ruud

Andy Murray was knocked out of the San Diego Open with a second round straight sets loss to Norway’s Casper Ruud The former world number one, given a wild card entry into the tournament as he continues his latest comeback from hip surgery and other injuries, lost to the second seed 7-5 6-4 in an hour and 49 minutes.Currently ranked 109th, Murray cruised through the first round with a straight sets win over lucky loser Denis Kudla of the US.The 34-year-old Scot pounced on Ruud with an early service break to take a 3-1 lead in the first set, but...
TENNIS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

21K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy