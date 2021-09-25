CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Dump the New Labour playbook, Keir Starmer, and set out your programme for radical change

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ayyia_0c80etEk00
Keir Starmer: ‘He has abandoned the platform on which he was elected Labour leader.’

When Jeremy Corbyn and I stood down from the leading positions in the Labour party, we agreed Keir Starmer should not be treated the way we were by some Labour MPs, doing all they could to undermine us.

Although it was a bit tongue in cheek, I said I would become an elder statesman and until this last week that is exactly the role I have tried to play, offering constructive, and occasionally critical, support to the new leader and his team.

It’s now, though, time for some hard talk. By the time Labour’s conference ends, we could be just 18 months off a general election. Boris Johnson won’t want to risk going to the polls in the last year of the electoral cycle and he’ll be desperate to avoid exposure in the Covid inquiry, which I doubt he can put off much longer.

So it’s time for all Labour members to make a realistic appraisal of where we are electorally and why. When you have been in the frontline of two election defeats, no matter how close we came in 2017, you become pretty sanguine in assessing the party’s electoral prospects.

Labour support in the polls is bouncing along behind the Conservatives with a corrugated trajectory. As each Johnson failure or ministerial gaffe is exposed, the Tory lead over Labour narrows, mainly because Conservative voters move to undecided. When coverage of the incident fades, the Conservative lead is restored.

The other consistent story from the polls is the worrying scale of the slide in Starmer’s personal ratings. This has been in a period when, in comparison with its treatment of past Labour leaders, the mainstream media have been relatively benign and the Conservative artillery has been barely trained on the opposition leader. Of course, being the leader of the opposition in a period of national emergency is always tough. People naturally expect politicians to suspend the usual knockabout party politics and pull together in a national crisis. Nevertheless, they still want to hear someone sticking up for them and offering the hope of something better when things go wrong, as they so badly have during the pandemic: the highest death toll in Europe and among the G7 second only to Trump’s US.

For too long, they haven’t heard the voice of Labour sticking up for them loudly enough and apart from a few sporadic policy announcements there hasn’t been much of a Labour offer of something better. The result is that people have been left without knowing what or who the party stands for.

The fear is also that the public may now have a settled opinion of Starmer and, judging from the polls, it’s not one that believes he is a prime minister in waiting. He has abandoned the platform on which he was elected Labour leader, sidelined much of the broad team that got him elected and has reached for the Blairite playbook and resuscitated Blair’s old crew of Peter Mandelson as his consigliere, combined with an appetite for internal factional purges that makes the Kinnock era look tame.

The result is we are witnessing something akin to the performance of a Blairite tribute band with the same old stunts and strategies being rolled out on schedule but with a great deal more venom. It starts with setting up a confrontation with his own party members to demonstrate the strong leader, exercising mastery over his party. Serious political analysis within the party is replaced with meaningless statements that have been focus-grouped to absolute banality. In prospect is a policy review that subjugates a meagre policy programme to the lowest common denominator demands of the rightwing media, big business and the City.

The New Blairites have had to adapt their strategy to the massive surge in membership under Corbyn and they have done so by an old-fashioned, ruthless purge of party members and an attempt to stitch up rule changes that neutralise the power of the membership.

The party conference has been planned as the major relaunch of Starmer. It’s blindingly obvious that he has to change course if Labour is to stand any chance of winning the next election but rehashing New Labour just won’t work. That model crashed to defeat in 2010, with Mandelson running the campaign, in which the party slumped to 29% of the vote. The truth is no faction of Labour has found a winning formula post-bank crash – and we need to unite with some humility to find that. Starmer became leader on that basis, but is squandering goodwill internally and looking increasingly out of touch to the electorate.

The next six months could determine Johnson’s fate as the economic blizzard of rising energy prices, increasing inflation and a public sector pay freeze blows in hard. This is the opportunity for Labour to come out fighting and break down that defensive shield around Johnson that has protected him so far.

That’s why at this Labour conference it is so foolhardy to be blundering around stoking up internal disputes over the party’s rulebook, when Starmer should be setting out the argument for radical change and the programme that would bring that change about. It should be a conference to inspire our members, not attack and demoralise them.

As it is, we’ve wasted five days now that have completely overshadowed important policy announcements by Lucy Powell on housing and by Angela Rayner and Andy McDonald on workers’ rights. All the while, the government has been floundering as petrol stations run dry and energy companies collapse. Before any attempt at a New Labour rerun, it might be best to consider the words of an old German philosopher: “History repeats itself, first as tragedy, then as farce.”

  • John McDonnell has been the Labour MP for Hayes and Harlington since 1997. He was shadow chancellor from 2015 to 2020

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Public anger over petrol crisis threatens to overshadow crucial Conservative conference

More than half of Britons think Boris Johnson has done a bad job of ensuring supplies of essentials like petrol and keeping the cost of living down in the wake of Brexit, according to a new poll.The survey, which also found the public giving a thumbs-down to the prime minister’s performance on Brexit and on “levelling up”, comes on the eve of a crucial Conservative conference at which Mr Johnson will attempt to recast the central purpose of his government after two years of crisis management with an optimistic “building back better” slogan.Speaking on the eve of the conference, the...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Observer view on Keir Starmer’s Labour conference speech

Labour has a mountain to climb to get back into government. In 2019, the party suffered its worst election defeat since 1935, the product of the deep unpopularity of its leader, its difficulty in producing a credible Brexit position that chimed with all voters and long-term decline in its support among working-class voters. But at his party’s annual conference last week, Keir Starmer showed that the party is starting to inch forwards on the long road back to power.
POLITICS
AFP

British PM sticks to economic strategy despite supply crisis

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday refused to return Britain to its "broken" pre-Brexit economy even as the country confronts a supply chain crisis made worse by its EU departure. Speaking on the opening day of his Conservative party's first in-person annual conference since 2019, Johnson also insisted that the public could "trust" the police despite the shocking murder of a London woman by a serving officer. In a bullish conference message to the Tory faithful, Johnson vowed to forge ahead with his post-Covid recovery plan to "build back better" in areas from infrastructure to climate change. The government has sought to blame the global health crisis for an exodus of foreign lorry drivers, adding to departures since Brexit took full effect and free movement of people ended in January.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BBC

Sir Keir Starmer heckled at Labour Party conference

Sir Keir Starmer asked "shouting slogans or changing lives conference?" as he was heckled at his first party conference as leader of the Labour Party. He had earlier joked about how he was used to be being shouted down by Tory MPs at PMQs on a Wednesday lunchtime. Some of...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
John Mcdonnell
Person
Peter Mandelson
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Labour conference: Starmer sets out 'serious plan' for government

Sir Keir Starmer has said Labour will never again go into an election without a "serious plan for government", in a speech to his party conference. He said the country faced a "big moment" that "demands leadership" - and as prime minister he would provide it. Sir Keir set out...
POLITICS
The Independent

Keir Starmer says insulating homes will be Labour’s ‘national mission’

Insulating homes will be a Labour government's "national mission" Keir Starmer has said.Speaking at the party's annual conference in Brighton the Labour leader said Britain had "least energy-efficient housing in Europe".And a spokesperson for the party said following the speech that this would involve upgrading 19 million homes in a decade at an annual cost of £6 billion."If we are serious about climate change we will need to upgrade our homes. The Tories inherited plans from Labour to make every new home zero carbon," the Labour leader said during his address."They scrapped them and now we have a crisis in energy prices emissions from homes have increased and we have the least energy-efficient housing in Europe. "So it will be Labour’s national mission over the next decade, to fit out every home that needs it, to make sure it is warm, well-insulated and costs less to heat and we will create thousands of jobs in the process."Labour says insulation will save some households in the worst insulated properties £400 a year.It comes amid concerns of surging heating bills over the winter as gas and fuel prices rise.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

'Back in Business': Labour's Starmer Sets Out Vision for UK

BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) - Labour leader Keir Starmer will set out his vision for Britain on Wednesday, promising to show the party is "back in business" by reversing a lurch to the left to try to win back voters lost to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives. Britain's main opposition party...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Labour#Labour Party#Conservative Party#Radical Change#Uk#Covid#Conservatives
BBC

Labour conference interview: Keir Starmer with Laura Kuenssberg

The Labour leader is asked about fuel and haulage industry problems, Andy McDonald, Jeremy Corbyn, and the minimum wage. Sir Keir Starmer spoke to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg 24 hours ahead of his first leader's address to a Labour Party conference in person. Last year he gave his speech remotely.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Keir Starmer has done little but divide Labour – but the left is resilient

For the Labour left, Keir Starmer’s tenure has been marked by a mix of battle, and departure: fight or flight from the party, with some falling asleep thrown in. Promising to bring unity and stick to left-wing policies, Starmer set about doing neither, but in a stodgily managerial manner. It was like the leadership had decided not just to repel thousands of members by stripping out Jeremy Corbyn-era policies and people, but to ensure those who remained were bored into a stupor.But the left was dragged back to battle mode for the party’s annual conference in Brighton. Starmer is...
U.K.
Telegraph

Keir Starmer seals narrow victory to implement Labour leadership reforms

Sir Keir Starmer’s changes to the party rules were narrowly voted through by activists on Sunday following a bitter row that threatened to overshadow the Labour party conference. The Labour leader made a major gamble to overhaul key parts of the rulebook in order to curb the influence of the...
POLITICS
BBC

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer rules out 'unfair' tax rises

Sir Keir Starmer has not ruled out tax rises from a Labour government, but promised any changes would "not unfairly hit working families". Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, he said: "We will pay for day-to-day spending, we will borrow to invest and we will bring down debt as a share of our economy.
ECONOMY
newschain

Keir Starmer rules out nationalising Big Six energy firms

Sir Keir Starmer has ruled out nationalising the UK’s largest energy firms, apparently watering down a leadership campaign pledge in a major departure from Labour under Jeremy Corbyn. As a crisis of spiralling bills looms, the current party leader said he would take a “pragmatic” approach to “common ownership” if...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

What are the Labour leadership rule changes Keir Starmer is proposing?

On the eve of Labour’s last annual in-person conference in 2019, a monumental row erupted, threatening to plunge the party into a “civil war”. An audacious attempt was made by some on the left to abolish the position of deputy leader, which at the time was held by Tom Watson, who often spoke publicly against Jeremy Corbyn’s Brexit policy.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Old faces of New Labour in Keir Starmer’s inner circle

There are figures who worked for Tony Blair and Gordon Brown and others who have joined after spending years in careers outside Westminster politics. Yet as a collective, the team advising Keir Starmer ahead of the biggest test of his leadership is a new group acutely aware of the challenge it faces.
POLITICS
The Independent

Keir Starmer attacks government over energy crisis as Labour conference begins

Labour leader Keir Starmer accuses the government of ‘letting people down so badly’ as he arrives at Labour Party conference. Long queues continue to form at forecourts across the UK on Saturday morning despite pleas from ministers and police urging motorists to be “sensible”. Mr. Starmer told reporters: “I’ve just...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy