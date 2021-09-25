CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ArcelorMittal to invest $100 million into industrial decarbonization research

By Joseph S. Pete
NWI.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArcelorMittal, which still runs a global research and development center in East Chicago after selling off its Northwest Indiana steel mills, has pledged a $100 million investment in research into industrial decarbonization. The Luxembourg-based steelmaker will contribute to tech magnate Bill Gates's Breakthrough Energy Catalyst program, which is looking to...

