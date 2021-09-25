CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gophers reserves saw WWII duty

By @stribcbrown
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWar rumbled in Europe 80 autumns ago, while in the Far East, the Japanese military was secretly mounting a sneak attack on Pearl Harbor. Back in Minnesota, Gophers football fans had an additional worry: Their beloved university team was limping into the 1941 season, hoping to defend its national title despite captain and star halfback Bruce Smith's bum knee, wrenched while working summertime construction on the viaduct in Faribault, his hometown.

