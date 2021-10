The 126th edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry will be part of a doubleheader on CBS on Oct. 9, the network and SEC announced Saturday. The rivalry game between Auburn and Georgia will kick off at 2:30 p.m. from Jordan-Hare Stadium and will be broadcast on CBS. It will be the opening game of a doubleheader that will conclude with a 7 p.m. kickoff between Alabama and Texas A&M.

