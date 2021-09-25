CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC vs. Oregon State: Three Defensive Players To Know

By Sahil Kurup
The USC Trojans return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to take on the Oregon State Beavers in their fourth game of the 2021 season. Donte Williams is looking for a strong performance from his squad, and his second win as USC's interim head coach.

Three Defensive Players To Watch: USC Trojans

Linebacker - Drake Jackson

Oregon State is riding high after two impressive wins over the University of Idaho and the University of Hawaii, with star running back B.J. Baylor running the show. If the Trojans want to shut out the Beavs' offense, Drake Jackson has to be a difference-maker on Saturday night.

Safety - Calen Bullock

Freshman safety Calen Bullock has played an integral role for the Trojans secondary since his debut against San Jose State. This week, he will be matched up against a variety of faces, including several talented Beaver wide receivers.

Defensive End - Tuli Tuipulotu

After putting his name on the score sheet against Washington State, Tuipulotu will look to have a bigger role against the Oregon State Beavers. The sophomore can be an X-factor for this group, if he is able to stay aggressive on defense.

Three Defensive Players To Watch: Oregon State Beavers

Linebacker - Avery Roberts

The Beavers defense leads the Pac-12 with 26 tackles for loss, with Roberts putting his name to five of them. Coordinator Tim Tibesar’s defense is extremely strong against the run, allowing just 93.7 yards per game. Roberts is a big reason for this, notching 26 tackles and one sack this season.

Linebacker - Omar Speights

Avery Roberts’ partner-in-crime, Speights has amounted 23 tackles, one tackle-for-loss, and one interception in the 2021 season. The linebacker core has been a huge strength for ORST, and this season is no different.

Cornerback - Rejzohn Wright

Wright leads the team with five pass breaks, but doesn’t quite have the speed of wide receiver Drake London, who is a possible cover target for him come Saturday. If the pair do matchup, look for both players to battle it out down the field all night long.

-----

