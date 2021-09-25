Game Day Hub: USC vs. Oregon State

USC's 2021 season is off to a rocky start, as the team lost their head coach two games into the season, and currently holds a 2-2 overall record. To add, the Trojans took their first loss at home to the Oregon State Beavers 45-27 since 1960, which was a huge disappointment to USC fans all across the country. Quarterback Kedon Slovis, who has been at the forefront of criticism recently, addressed reporters after Tuesday practice, and discussed his goals for the upcoming game against Colorado.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO