Game Day Hub: USC vs. Oregon State

By Claudette Montana Pattison
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DD17l_0c80dMaK00

The USC Trojans host the Oregon State Beavers at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for their fourth game of the 2021 season. Led by interim head coach Donte Williams, the Trojans are looking for a big win, and to land back in the AP Top 25. Below is everything you need to know about USC vs. Oregon State.

USC vs. Oregon State :

Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM PT

Venue: United Airlines Field at L.A. Memorial Coliseum

Location: Los Angeles, California

TV: FS1

Radio: 790 KABC

Streaming: FuboTV

Betting Odds :

Moneyline: ORST: (+330) | USC: (-450)

ORST: +11.5 (-114) | USC: -11.5 (-106)

Total: 62.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

More USC vs. Oregon State News :

-----

Comments / 0

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
