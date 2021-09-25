CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2. America has fallen behind on vaccinations

By Caitlin Owens
The U.S. has fallen from the top of the world's list of most-vaccinated countries, largely due to the substantial percentage of Americans who don't want the vaccine. What we're watching: Vaccine mandates are becoming much more common in the U.S., and children under 12 will likely become eligible for vaccines within the next few months — both of which should help boost the vaccination rate here.

