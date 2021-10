STATE COLLEGE — Penn State will once again take center stage when it heads to Iowa in two weeks. The No. 6 Nittany Lions and No. 5 Hawkeyes will kick off at 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. CT), and the game will be televised on Fox, the network announced Saturday afternoon. Fox also announced its “Big Noon Kickoff” pregame show will make the trip and broadcast from Iowa City, Iowa.