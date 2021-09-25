Packers won't have Jenkins for Sunday's game with 49ers

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Packers might be down to their third option protecting Aaron Rodgers' blind side on Sunday night against the 49ers. Coach Matt LaFleur listed Elgton Jenkins as doubtful. The Pro Bowl left guard has been filling in at left tackle for All-Pro David Bakhtiari, who started the season on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from ACL surgery in January. Jenkins sustained an ankle injury late in Monday night's win over the Detroit Lions but managed to finish the game.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO