'Emily in Paris' Season 2 Sets Release Date on Netflix

By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Register Citizen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Emily in Paris” follows Emily (Lily Collins), an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, who unexpectedly lands a job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company. She is tasked with revamping their social media strategy and providing an American perspective on things. There, in the City of Lights, she embarks on a new life in Paris is filled with adventures and challenges, as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances. Season 1 was shot entirely on location in Paris and throughout France. Season 2 will shoot in Paris, St. Tropez and other locations in the South of France.

www.registercitizen.com

Person
Darren Star
Person
Lily Collins
