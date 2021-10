Chris Tyree had a choice to make. Notre Dame’s halftime change in kickoff return play calls unintentionally gave him one. Rather than catch the kickoff and head toward the nearest hash mark and eventually that sideline, the “field return” sent Tyree across the field. As he reached the 20-yard-line early in the fourth quarter on Saturday at Soldier Field, two creases opened up for Tyree. The corner vantage point of the press box in an NFL stadium provided the perfect view of Tyree’s paths. His initial angle out of the corner of the field aligned precisely with the press box’s view of the field.

