Callum Smith moves up to light-heavyweight with a frightening knockout win over Lenin Castillo

Callum Smith admits that he just wasn’t good enough to beat Canelo Alvarez on December 19. The former WBA super middleweight champion won’t blame problems making weight, a truncated training camp or anything other than that indisputable fact for his lopsided loss to Alvarez in their 12-round, 168-pound title fight nine months ago at Alamodome in San Antonio. Liverpool’s Smith simply is looking forward to fighting for the first time at the light heavyweight limit of 175 pounds when he encounters Lenin Castillo in a 10-rounder Saturday night in London.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO