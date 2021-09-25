CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callum Smith moves up to light-heavyweight with a frightening knockout win over Lenin Castillo

By John Dennen
boxingnewsonline.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCallum Smith returns after Canelo Alvarez loss on the Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard. John Dennen reports from Tottenham. LIVERPOOL’S Callum Smith moved up to light-heavyweight and halted Lenin Castillo with a frightening knockout early in the second round on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham stadium in London on Saturday (September 25).

