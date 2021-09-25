GM Mexico Sales Decrease 38 Percent In August 2021

General Motors’ mass-market Chevrolet and Buick brands performed average in the recent 2021 J.D. Power China Customer Service Index study. J.D. Power’s Customer Service Index Study, now in its 21st year in the Chinese market, measures the level of customer satisfaction with automakers’ after-sales service at authorized dealers in the past 12 months. Owners of one- to four-year-old vehicles are asked to score their vehicle brand based on six key service-related factors: service reservation, service team, welcome and diagnostic, service quality, service facility and service value. J.D. Power then uses these responses to award brands a score based on a 1,000-point scale, with a higher score reflecting a higher level of customer satisfaction.
Comments / 0