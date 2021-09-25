CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

GM Mexico Sales Decrease 38 Percent In August 2021

By Deivis Centeno
gmauthority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGM Mexico sales decreased 38 percent to 7,508 units in August 2021 compared to August 2020 results. Sales fell at Chevrolet, Buick and GMC, while increasing at Cadillac. Chevrolet Aveo sales increased 97.41 percent to 3,810 units. The Mexico-market Aveo is imported from China, where it is sold as the...

gmauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
gmauthority.com

Chevrolet, Buick Rank Average In 2021 J.D. Power China Customer Service Index Study

General Motors’ mass-market Chevrolet and Buick brands performed average in the recent 2021 J.D. Power China Customer Service Index study. J.D. Power’s Customer Service Index Study, now in its 21st year in the Chinese market, measures the level of customer satisfaction with automakers’ after-sales service at authorized dealers in the past 12 months. Owners of one- to four-year-old vehicles are asked to score their vehicle brand based on six key service-related factors: service reservation, service team, welcome and diagnostic, service quality, service facility and service value. J.D. Power then uses these responses to award brands a score based on a 1,000-point scale, with a higher score reflecting a higher level of customer satisfaction.
ECONOMY
hot96.com

GM extending Blazer production halt in Mexico

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – General Motors Co said Thursday it will extend by two weeks a halt to Chevrolet Blazer sport utility vehicle production at its Ramos plant in Mexico because of the ongoing chips shortage as it resumes production at other North American plants. The largest U.S. automaker said production...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Ford, GM To Extend Production Cuts At Some US Facilities Over Chip Shortage Woes

General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) and Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) are extending production cuts at some of their manufacturing facilities in the United States, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing the companies. What Happened: The two automakers are cutting additional production due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage that is expected...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Chevrolet Tahoe#Mexico#Chevrolet Suburban#Cadillac Cts#Buick#Gmc#Brand Model Sales#Chevrolet Express#Silverado#The Work Truck#Chevrolet Tornado
gmauthority.com

GM Is Automotive Company With Best Corporate Reputation In Mexico

General Motors has just been recognized as the automotive company with the best corporate reputation in Mexico, the second largest automotive market in Latin America after Brazil. The automaker led the “Companies and Leaders with the Best Corporate Reputation in Mexico in 2021” ranking within the automotive sector in the Latin country.
BUSINESS
AFP

GM reports big drop in 3Q US sales on semiconductor woes

General Motors reported a sharp drop in third-quarter US sales on Friday as the global semiconductor crunch depletes dealerships of auto supply amid still-strong consumer demand. The big US automaker described auto inventories as "historically low" after months of limited semiconductor supply, which has led to manufacturing outages and cuts throughout its plant network. GM reported third-quarter sales of 446,997 in the United States, down almost a third from the year-ago period. In the most recent quarter, the chip shortage was exacerbated by a surge in Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, which is home to key semiconductor capacity.
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

Used Chevy Spark Prices Jumped 45 Percent Year-Over-Year In August

The price of a used Chevy Spark hatchback jumped by 45 percent between August 2020 and August 2021. , the average price of a used Chevy Spark in August of last year was $9,989. By comparison, the average price of a used Chevy Spark in August 2021 stood at $14,456, a price increase of $4,467 or 45.5 percent. This made the Spark the nameplate with the third-largest year-over-year price increase for the month of August, behind only the Mitsubishi Mirage and Nissan Leaf.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Blazer Production Restart Pushed To October 15th

The production restart date for the Chevy Blazer crossover has been pushed back to October 15th. General Motors previously said production of the Chevy Blazer would come back online at its Ramos Arizpe assembly facility in Mexico on October 4th, 2021. The global semiconductor shortage has now forced the automaker to push the restart date back once again, however, with the plant now expected to come back online on October 15th.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
gmauthority.com

GM Cancels 2022 GMC Yukon Denali Performance Black Package

The 2022 GMC Yukon is the second model year of the latest fifth-generation vehicle, offering a few changes and updates over the initial 2021 model year. Originally, the 2022 GMC Yukon Denali was poised to offer the new Denali Performance Package, enhancing the SUV with a few exterior styling and brake upgrades, as GM Authority covered previously. Now, however, the Denali Performance Package has been canceled.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Silverado Buyers In Chile Face 13-Month Waiting List

Buyers in the South American country of Chile are facing long waiting lists as available supplies of the Chevy Silverado pickup truck lag well behind demand. Per a recent report from Bloomberg, the current estimated delivery date for a new Duramax diesel-powered Chevy Silverado pickup truck is October of 2022. The report cites Carol Castillo, a saleswoman at a Chevy dealership in the Chilean capital city of Santiago, who says customers are shocked and frustrated by the long wait times.
WORLD
gmauthority.com

2021 Chevy Silverado Cat Ad Nets Nearly 1.4 Million Views: Video

Chevy advertising endeavors tend to be hit-or-miss. For the misses, look no further than the Chevy Volt and Me song and dance or the blockbuster $559 million jersey sponsorship deal with British soccer club Manchester United just before GM evaporated Chevrolet’s presence out of Europe. And then there’s the ongoing Real People, Not Actors campaign, which has received a lot of negative comments, despite being quite effective. That said, the 2021 Chevy Silverado cat ad – officially titled Cat – published this summer has received plenty of praise from viewers, with some calling it the “best commercial of 2021.”
PETS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Camaro Lease Offers LT1 Coupe From $299 Per Month In October 2021

Throughout most of the 2020 calendar year and the first quarter of 2021, Chevrolet Camaro discount offers were readily available, though they were specific to 2020 models. That said, incentives for the sports car have since dried up, though a Chevy Camaro lease program is still available and is similar to last month’s offer.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

This Duramax Engine Emblem Design Detail Is Often Overlooked

It’s well known that the Duramax brand represents a series of turbo-diesel engines produced by General Motors for use in pickup trucks, SUVs, vans and chassis cab trucks. First introduced in 2001, Duramax engines today range from four, six and eight cylinders in either inline (I) or V configurations. Curiously, one element related to the Duramax engine line has gone unnoticed.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 GMC Terrain Gets New Hunter Metallic Color: First Look

The 2022 GMC Terrain receives four new exterior colors: Cayenne Red Tintcoat, Desert Sand Metallic, Marine Metallic, and Hunter Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Hunter Metallic hue. Assigned color code GED and touch-up paint code WA-244F, Hunter Metallic is one of two silver-gray hues, with the other...
CARS
nbc25news.com

Auto prices set new records, sales fall

FLINT, Mich. - People want to buy cars and trucks, but auto industry experts say there is still a lack of supply. The most significant factor cited is the semiconductor or chip shortage. It is forcing manufacturers to store vehicles instead of sending them to dealerships. “Unfortunately, right now, due...
FLINT, MI
gmauthority.com

Refreshed 2022 Silverado Engine Lineup: Complete Details

Now that the refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 has been revealed, it’s time to take an in-depth look at the update truck’s powerplant lineup. Overall, the 2022 Silverado engine lineup consists of four engines, three of which are gasoline motors that include a turbo-charged four cylinder and two naturally-aspirated eight-cylinder Small Blocks. The fourth is a turbo-diesel Duramax inline-six.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Camaro, Cadillac CT4 And CT5 Production To Restart Next Week

Production of the Chevy Camaro, Cadillac CT4 and Cadillac CT5 will restart at the GM Lansing Grand River Assembly plant in Michigan next week. While the Lansing Grand River plant has been semi-operational in recent weeks, it has only been producing the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing performance sedans. The standard versions of the Cadillac CT4 and Cadillac CT5 have not been produced since May 10th, while Chevy Camaro production has been offline since September 13th.
CARS
Robb Report

First Drive: Rivian’s New R1T Electric Truck Makes Off-Roading Feel Like a Grocery Run

It’s a steep climb up Wise Mountain. At more than 12,000 feet above sea level, the trail that ascends the tree line in the midst of the Rocky Mountains is one of the highest in Colorado. Most gasoline-powered cars here would be wheezing for air, much like those of us visiting from coastal regions, alternately sucking on cans of oxygen and stainless-steel water bottles. But the Rivian R1T electric truck progresses easily and almost silently up the route, with only the sound of crunching rock piercing the morning air. It’s been a proverbial long climb for the electric-vehicle (EV) startup as...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy