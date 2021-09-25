Donna Kay Boyd (December 31, 1947 – September 17, 2021)

Kristin Kay (Hilfinger/Ongemach) Kish passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 in Holland, Michigan, surrounded by family. Kris was born in Boulder, Colorado on May 12, 1960. Growing up, she enjoyed her summers at the Chain O’ Lakes, Waupaca. She spent most of her childhood in gymnastics and competed in high school, earning herself a scholarship to Winona State University. She later went on to complete her studies at Bowling Green State University. There, she earned her Bachelors of Arts degree in Communications, with a minor in Public Relations/Journalism. She married in 1983 to James W. Hilfinger and they had three daughters, Amanda, Samantha, and Jennifer. Kris was a wonderful mom, supportive wife, and a warm and welcoming friend to all. In the early 2000s, she took on a substitute teaching position within the Penn Harris Madison School District in Mishawaka, Indiana, where she flourished. Students and staff alike loved to be in her presence, where she made them feel at ease. In her free time, Kris enjoyed spending time with her three brown-eyed girls, playing Euchre with her friends, and being the life of any party. In more recent years, she migrated to Michigan, where she enjoyed exploring the small towns of the Southwestern region with her late spunky chihuahua sidekick, Leo. Last year, Kris found herself a quaint home in the town of Fennville, Michigan. She spent the last year decorating and renovating the house, and with her creativity and determination, it turned out spectacular. She was proud to call it home! Kris will be remembered for her energetic and bubbly personality, tenacity, genuine heart, good work ethic, and as a fiercely loving mother and grandmother.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO