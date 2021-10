As it set out to do last year, Bike Fort Collins again, in partnership with its peer Wish for Wheels, has a goal to bring a new bike and helmet to every second grader in each of Poudre School District’s six Title 1 schools this fall, and community’s support is needed to make it happen. Each bike, which can last each second grader for up to 3-years of use, has a program cost of $150 and can be funded individually, or in groups of 10 or more. Funding 25 bikes enables an individual, business, or organization to sponsor an entire second-grade class, while a 65-bike commitment funds an entire school.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 18 DAYS AGO