Of the two five-star cobbled sectors at Paris-Roubaix Femmes, one would prove decisive in determining the final result – though not for the overall win. Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) was long gone by the time the 15-woman chase group two minutes behind her reached Camphin-en-Pévèle with 20 kilometres to go, but a crash – and an attack – on the mud-coated sector would end up deciding the remainder of the podium behind the Briton.

CYCLING ・ 16 HOURS AGO