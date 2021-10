DIY your PSL! Who doesn’t love a good pumpkin spice latte? But did you know that one coffee treat could be packing on upwards of 50 grams of sugar and most don’t even have pumpkin in them? Audra shares a quick, easy and healthier version with hardly any sugar and boost of real, organic pumpkin! Start with your coffee as you typically take it. Audra adds this to her coffee: a 1/2 teaspoon of coconut oil, a scoop of collagen protein (Ancient Nutrition), and splash of heavy whipping cream. This starts your day with a dose of healthy omega fats, five types of protein, and vitamins A, D, E and K. Fat soluble vitamins are better absorbed when consumed with fat.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO