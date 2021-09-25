CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emoji Macro Keyboard by @BlitzCityDIY #CircuitPython

By Noe Ruiz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn her quest to create a physical keyboard, Liz shares her journey of making an Emoji keyboard. Her back story is inspirational in that it encourages us to never give up on our ideas. Her admiration for Unicode is entertaining and there’s several bits of humor with each stroke of those clicky-clacky button presses.

