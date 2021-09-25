Emoji Macro Keyboard by @BlitzCityDIY #CircuitPython

Blue Micro has come out with a 4×4 key macropad designed to be a handy edition to any computer as an auxiliary keyboard. Macropads are like a power-up for your keyboard! They work by having user-defined sets of key bindings referred to as ‘keymaps’. Keymaps assign macros to each key, and macros can be programmed to do multiple actions from a single keypress. An example of this would be for the ‘copy’ command. Usually, copying is done by pressing the control key and the C key at the same time – but with a macro this action can be assigned to a single key.

