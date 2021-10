N.C. State (2-1) hosts No. 9 Clemson (2-1) at 3:30 p.m., looking to knock off the Tigers for the first time since 2011. A win against the Tigers would deliver a defining moment in the Dave Doeren era and change a lingering national perception that the Wolfpack are just good, not great; close but never close enough to be a legitimate contender for an ACC title.