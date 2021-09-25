CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

Man who impersonated officer invites deputies into home — now also facing drug charges, Nash County officials say

By Rodney Overton
WNCT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials say a man charged Friday with impersonating law enforcement in Nash County also is facing drug charges. The initial incident happened in Rocky Mount last month when the suspect was seen wearing a t-shirt with a “Federal Agent” logo on the back and a law enforcement badge on the front pocket, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday.

