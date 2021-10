A major star's WWE contract is coming due sooner than later, and it was one most people didn't expect. Fightful has been made aware that one WWE contract expires much sooner than originally thought by the public. Kevin Owens did an interview in May of 2018 with TVA Sports where he'd stated that he'd signed a new 5-year contract that would carry him into 2023. However, as it turns out, that deal is actually now up January 31, 2022 (as first reported by Pat Laprade), according to WWE sources.

WWE ・ 14 DAYS AGO