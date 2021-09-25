CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas border crossing in Del Rio to reopen

By Jon Levine
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Texas border crossing where more than 10,000 Haitian migrants had been encamped will reopen Saturday, US Customs and Border Protection said. “Following efforts this week by US Border Patrol, Office of Field Operations and DHS partners to expedite processing of the migrant flow to manageable levels and with public safety restored, CBP reopened trade and travel operations at Del Rio Port of Entry,” the agency said in a press release obtained by Texas’ local Kens5 News.

nypost.com

CBS DFW

Border Patrol Agents Rescue Migrant Woman Severely Injured Using Grain Hopper Railcar To Enter Texas

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a woman with a severe injury as a result of using grain hopper railcars to travel into the United States illegally. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) During the early morning of September 30, agents assigned to the Laredo South Station found the migrant woman suffering from leg injuries by the railroad tracks in south Laredo. She was later identified as a Guatemalan national, with injuries sustained while traveling with relatives on the trains. Agents quickly requested Emergency Medical Services and provided first aid while waiting for their arrival. Border patrol agents discourage this dangerous method of traveling further into the United States after illegal entry, saying it often results in serious injury or death. Many times, migrants choose this grueling method of transportation without realizing the consequences of their actions until it is too late.
americanmilitarynews.com

60,000 more Haitian migrants heading to US border, Panama says

Panama’s government estimates another 60,000 Haitians are likely heading to the U.S.-Mexico border, Panama Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes revealed in an interview with Axios this week. Mouynes said she is urging the United States to help enforce a plan organized with other countries in the region, noting that they must...
New York Post

Panama government warns thousands more migrants coming for border

Panama’s foreign minister warned Wednesday that up to 60,000 migrants, many of them of Haitian origin, are making their way through the Central American country toward the US-Mexico border — threatening the Biden administration with a fresh illegal immigration crisis. Erika Mouynes claimed in an interview with Axios that her...
ABC13 Houston

Haitian migrants get help from Texas group rallying thousands of donations

This report is a part of "America Strong," an ABC News series highlighting stories of strength and resiliency across the nation. Tired, anxious and awaiting a new place to call home, almost 30,000 migrants were found camping or attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas, the Department of Homeland Security reported.
The Independent

Homeland security secretary reveals majority of Haitian migrants at Del Rio camp in Texas admitted to US

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has revealed that the Biden administration began the asylum process for thousands of Haitian migrants who last week sat at a growing encampment near the border in Del Rio, Texas.Between 10,000 to 12,000 people from the camp, which at its peak was around 15,000 people, were admitted to the US on a conditional basis as their asylum claims are processed, the DHS secretary said on Sunday.Immigrant rights advocates and Democrats, including prominent Black lawmakers from the party like Rep Maxine Waters, had called for the Biden administration to admit all or some of the...
CBS 58

14 Mexican soldiers crossed into US; 1 had marijuana

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Fourteen Mexican army soldiers were briefly detained and then returned to Mexico after they crossed into the U.S. at a border bridge in El Paso, Texas. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that two Mexican military vehicles crossed the bridge that links El Paso to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico in the early hours of Saturday morning.
KVUE

Horse patrols temporarily suspended at Del Rio on Texas border

DEL RIO, Texas — Days after photos have circulated online of Border Patrol agents on horseback with Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas, horse patrol has been temporarily suspended. According to the El Paso Times, Department of Homeland Security officials said in a statement that horse patrol has been ceased...
The Independent

Why are thousands of Haitian migrants at the Texas border town of Del Rio?

Fresh off several weeks of a whirlwind of bad headlines for his administration regarding its pullout of US forces from Kabul, President Joe Biden is now facing a new crisis in the form of thousands of mostly Haitian migrants gathering at the border of Texas and Mexico.The growing crowd, estimated on Monday to have swelled to between 12,000 and 14,000 by multiple news outlets and agencies, presents the greatest challenge for Mr Biden so far on the issue of immigration, which until now has been little more than a persistent GOP talking point and a task delegated to Vice...
San Angelo LIVE!

Group of Illegal Haitian Immigrants Attempted to Overthrow Border Patrol Bus

KINGSVILLE, TX – A group of illegal Haitian immigrants attempted to overthrow a Border Patrol transport bus on Monday afternoon. According to the Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office, on Sep. 20 at around 4:30 p.m., deputies with the KCSO were dispatched to Highway 77 about 25 miles south of Kingsville to assist Border Patrol.
