Texas border crossing in Del Rio to reopen
A Texas border crossing where more than 10,000 Haitian migrants had been encamped will reopen Saturday, US Customs and Border Protection said. “Following efforts this week by US Border Patrol, Office of Field Operations and DHS partners to expedite processing of the migrant flow to manageable levels and with public safety restored, CBP reopened trade and travel operations at Del Rio Port of Entry,” the agency said in a press release obtained by Texas’ local Kens5 News.nypost.com
Comments / 0