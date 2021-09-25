House committee wants to hear from rioters who stormed the Capitol

A new Pew survey released shows the percentage of Republicans who think it’s important that Capitol rioters be prosecuted has declined sharply since March. On January 6, supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers were inside certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump baselessly claimed that massive voter fraud had taken place and cost him reelection. Members of the mob were haphazardly seeking to overturn the result, and some could be heard calling for the execution of Vice President Mike Pence for presiding over the certification.

PROTESTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO