Congress & Courts

House committee wants to hear from rioters who stormed the Capitol

By Jon Levine
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill is seeking first-hand accounts from participants. Several lawyers of defendants who have already pled guilty to taking part in the deadly uprising said they have received communications requesting their clients appear before the panel, which is headed up by Reps. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), Politico reported.

Ultimate One⚓
7d ago

So let them testify, behind bars, I'm sure almost everyone of them will throw Trump under the bus! But it's to little to late if they think it will help their case. Brainwashed or not, they knew what they were doing!

