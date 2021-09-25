CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U20 WWC Qualifiers: Nigeria hit Central Africa Republic for seven

By Shina Oludare
goal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher Danjuma’s girls overpowered their hosts to brighten their chances towards reaching Costa Rica 2022. The Nigeria U20 Women team decimated Central Africa Republic 7-0 in Saturday’s 2022 Fifa U20 Women’s World Cup qualifier. Mercy Idoko’s first-half brace and goals from Joy Jerry, Esther Onyenezide, Deborah Abiodun, Taiwo Lawal and...

www.goal.com

