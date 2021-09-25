U20 WWC Qualifiers: Nigeria hit Central Africa Republic for seven

Fully vaccinated players will be able to travel for international duty in red-list countries this month.A bespoke quarantine exemption has been agreed between the Premier League the Government and the health authorities which will enable fully vaccinated players to travel and then play for their clubs on their return.The Government confirmed the plans on Friday afternoon. The agreement was reached after assurances were given that players would be in Covid-secure ‘bubbles’ with their national teams and on return to their clubs.Arrivals from red-list countries, even those who are double vaccinated, are usually required to quarantine for 10 days in...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO