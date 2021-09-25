CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Army Of Thieves Full Trailer Delivers Action, Humor, And Heists

By Dan Auty
Gamespot
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe full trailer for Army of Thieves is here, arriving to Netflix on October 29. The movie is a prequel to Zack Snyder's zombie movie Army of the Dead. The Army of Thieves trailer was revealed as part of Tudum, Netflix's virtual streaming fan event. The movie focuses on Ludwig Dieter, the safe-cracker played by Matthias Schweighöfer in Army of the Dead. The trailer starts with Dieter being recruited by Gwendoline (Game of Thrones' Nathalie Emmanuel), a member of a criminal gang who wants Dieter to help them with a daring triple-heist, using the unfolding zombie apocalypse as a distraction. The rest of the trailer delivers lots of quickly cut action and snappy dialogue, and it definitely looks like a very different movie to Snyder's over-the-top zombiefest. Check it out below:

www.gamespot.com

