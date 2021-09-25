CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Instagram Can't Get Enough Of Valerie Bertinelli's '90s Throwback

By Karen Hart
mashed.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValerie Bertinelli is really a renaissance woman, having shown her prowess at a number of roles throughout her life: wife, mom, celebrity chef, and actress to name just a few. The TV personality seems at ease whipping up a lasagna, which incidentally was the first dish she ever made, per the Food Network website, co-hosting "Kids Baking Championship," or dishing in the kitchen on her show "Valerie's Home Cooking." But before the cookbook author showed the world her chops in the kitchen, Bertinelli was making waves in shows like the 1970's classic "One Day at a Time," which really kickstarted her career and path to stardom when she was just 15 years old. Bertinelli told EW of the experience, "I have such wonderful memories from those days. I was learning from the best ... It was wonderful to grow up on that set. I learned so much."

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Buddy Valastro Made A 1st Birthday Cake For Gigi Hadid's Daughter And Fans Can't Get Enough

September has been quite a busy month for Gigi Hadid. According to Harper's Bazaar, the 26-year-old supermodel followed up her return to New York Fashion Week in September with an appearance at the Met Gala less than a week later. However, the most important event of her month wasn't on a runway or a red carpet. As People reported, Hadid and longtime partner Zayn Malik celebrated their daughter Khai's first birthday on Sunday, September 19, with a small party featuring toys, balloons, and a stunning cake made by none other than Buddy Valastro.
CELEBRITIES
mashed.com

What Makes Valerie Bertinelli's Family Onion Rings Recipe Unique

While many television fans may recognize Valerie Bertinelli from her various roles as a Golden Globe award-winning actress, foodies will likely know her from her various ventures in the culinary industry. As Food Network reports, Bertinelli is a cookbook author with several titles under her belt including "One Dish At A Time," a title that references her long-running role on the series "One Day at a Time," and the Food Network show she hosts, "Valerie's Home Cooking." It's safe to say that Bertinelli knows her way around a kitchen, and while she creates plenty of delectable dishes entirely from her own imagination, she also occasionally offers a nod to her heritage by including a few family recipes in the mix.
RECIPES
PopSugar

We Can't Get Enough of the Queens Stars in Their '90s-Inspired Music Video

The '90s were all about flashy looks and iconic music, so it's only right that ABC's upcoming hip-hop drama Queens channeled that same energy in its latest teaser for the show. Ahead of the series premiere on Oct. 19, the network and the show's four stars — Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez — released a music video for their song "Nasty Girl" that'll have you wanting to travel back in time to the golden era.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli Is 'In Love' With Her Kitchen Makeover

"Valerie's Home Cooking" shows us both the dinner parties we always wanted to join and the home cooking setups that we always wished we had in our own homes. As host Valerie Bertinelli shares her easy-to-follow yet indulgent recipes, home viewers follow along to create their own versions of dishes like cedar plank salmon with grilled cherry tomatoes, brown butter sauteed spinach with lemon, and Prosecco with raspberry cassis ice cubes (via Food Network). One thing that is always consistent while we watch Bertinelli's show is our kitchen envy — and now her kitchen has gotten even better.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valerie Bertinelli
Person
Andy Dick
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
Betty White
romper.com

60 Famous People You Probably Didn’t Know Were Related

You may not realize it, but there are actually a lot of really famous family connections in the entertainment industry. Consider, for instance, brothers Chris and Liam Hemsworth, sisters Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, mother-daughter Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson, and of course, the Kardashians. But there are also a lot of family ties branching out across Hollywood (and the nation) that are lesser known, and those are some of the most interesting. In fact, there are at least 60 celebrities you probably didn’t know were related to each other, so prepare to be surprised.
RELATIONSHIPS
mashed.com

Blake Lively Reveals Why The Name Of Her Fizzy Mixers Is So Meaningful

Blake Lively is our favorite "Gossip Girl" and the mysterious stranger asking you for "A Simple Favor." You might think this actress able to provide us with laughter, mystery, and excitement is also a fan of elite cocktails — but the answer is not quite. Lively doesn't consume alcohol, but she's still come to appreciate the art of a good drink, most specifically a good mixer. "I know that's odd coming from the wife of an infamous gin-slinger," Lively shares in a statement reported by Delish. "Over the past many years of mixing but not drinking cocktails, it became clear mixers are the unsung heroes of the drink world and deserve just as much love as alcohol."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Chef#The Food Network#Nyc
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly Shares Final Text and Photo With Cancer Caretaker Mom Hours Before Her Death

The Voice host Carson Daly paid tribute to his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, on the fourth anniversary of her passing by sharing their last photo and text message exchange. Daly Caruso suddenly passed away at the age of 74 and was caring for her husband and Daly’s stepfather Richard Caruso at the time, who had just received an end-stage cancer diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Gayle King Drops Some Massive Family Baby News on 'CBS Mornings'

Gayle King shared some exciting news during Monday's CBS Mornings broadcast. Her daughter Kirby Bumpus welcomed her first child, son Luca Lynn Miller, making King a grandmother. Bumpus is married to Virgil Miller, and they tied the knot at Oprah Winfrey's home in Santa Barbara, California in December. "Please allow...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
codelist.biz

Jack Nicholson: This handsome guy is his son – guys

Definitely not a cuckoo child of the man who “flew over the cuckoo’s nest”!. He definitely got the chewing bar from his father! Hollywood legend and Hollywood offspring side by side: Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson (77) and his son Raymond (22) presented themselves together in the Hamptons near New York with a sympathetic “Shining” grin.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Jason Momoa's Son Looks Just Like Him At No Time To Die Premiere

Jason Momoa hit the red carpet for the premiere of No Time To Die on Tuesday [28 September], but everyone was paying attention to Jason's son, Nakoa-Wolf, and how similar the pair look. Of course, you'd expect parents and children to look related, but these two have taken it to...
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Michael K. Williams’ Cause of Death Revealed

As the fans and contemporaries continue to mourn the passing of Michael K. Williams, the actor’s official cause of death has been revealed. On September 6, Williams – famed for his roles on shows such as ‘The Wire’ and ‘Lovecraft Country’ – was found deceased at his New York apartment by a relative after being unreachable for a number of days.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy