Instagram Can't Get Enough Of Valerie Bertinelli's '90s Throwback

Valerie Bertinelli is really a renaissance woman, having shown her prowess at a number of roles throughout her life: wife, mom, celebrity chef, and actress to name just a few. The TV personality seems at ease whipping up a lasagna, which incidentally was the first dish she ever made, per the Food Network website, co-hosting "Kids Baking Championship," or dishing in the kitchen on her show "Valerie's Home Cooking." But before the cookbook author showed the world her chops in the kitchen, Bertinelli was making waves in shows like the 1970's classic "One Day at a Time," which really kickstarted her career and path to stardom when she was just 15 years old. Bertinelli told EW of the experience, "I have such wonderful memories from those days. I was learning from the best ... It was wonderful to grow up on that set. I learned so much."