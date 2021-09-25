Chiefs C Creed Humphrey anticipates continued growth vs. talented Chargers D-Line

Heading into their third matchup on their 2021 schedule, the Kansas City Chiefs face a difficult challenge upfront protecting Patrick Mahomes. In recent weeks their offensive line has played well, but they also faltered in a few big situations that left the team in tough spots.

In comments to the media before Friday’s practice, first-year starting center Creed Humphrey spoke about his excitement to play against the Chargers’ stout front. Knowing his team needs a bounce-back following a big loss to Baltimore, Humphrey is taking the challenge in stride, and hopes it can lead to a breakthrough in the new line’s development.

“The Chargers have a really talented D-Line a really talented front seven,” He said. “So it’s going to present good opportunities for us, good challenges for us. It’s really just about playing with mentality and we’re excited to get out there and play this week.”

Asked bout the chemistry that’s been built through two games, Humphrey told the media that his unit has gelled quickly, but remains motivated to prove exactly how talented they are.

“I think we’re gelling pretty quickly,” Humphrey explained, “I think everybody’s been on the same page, for the most part, everything is going well. Now it’s about really cleaning up those little details, just working on the little details that will really take our game to the next level. So we’re excited, we’re hungry, we’ve had a good week of practice and we’re just ready to get back on the field.”

This matchup against Los Angeles will be a valuable opportunity to gain momentum before Kansas City gets through the first quarter of the season, and the mercurial Chiefs have shown room for improvement they might make good on this week. A shutout of the Chargers’ dominant defensive line in both the run and pass games would be a welcome sign for fans, who have worried about the team’s trajectory following their first loss of the season in Baltimore.