Fortnite Talk to Wraith Escaped Tenant questline challenges: Location Guide in Season 8

By Shirin Akhtar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite Talk to Wraith Escaped Tenant questline challenges are a part of Fortnite Character Punchcard Quests that are a staple for most seasons. Players will receive daily punchcards, weekly punchcards, and character punchcards for them to be completed. They are a timed-limited series of challenges, so players should get on to these quests as soon as they are out in the game. The article talks about the Talk to Wraith Escaped Tenant questline challenges and how players should complete them.

Fortnite Gold Cube Location and its Travel Path in Season 8

Fortnite Season 8 Cubed has introduced many sorts of cubes and Fortnite Gold Cube Location has become important over time. The new season is everything the payers have been wanting in the new season and more. This has been the most awaited by the fans, and it is time we talked about the upcoming theme of the new season. There might be more to cubes than just a shape in the new season of Fortnite, and the cubes in the map have started to move. The article talks all about the Fortnite Gold Cube Location, and its travel path on the map in new season 8, Cubed.
VIDEO GAMES
Fortnite Balenciaga Quests: Rewards and Guide in Season 8

Fortnite Balenciaga Quests have been made public by EPIC that lets players collect Triple S Sneakers and emote in front of Doggo graffiti, and get XP and unlock some free cosmetics too. The recent Fortnite Balenciaga Skins are a fashion collection brought forward by an unexpected Epic X Balenciaga crossover and introduces items like hoodies, bags, and fashion wears, all customized with Fortnite.
APPAREL
Destiny 2 Season Of The Lost: Seasonal Challenges Guide (Week 5)

Tuesday heralds a weekly reset for Destiny 2, as well as the next chapter in the ongoing saga of the Season of the Lost. As the war between the Guardians and Xivu Arath intensifies, the fifth week of seasonal challenges are ready to take advantage of your newly-acquired trace rifle, test your aim with a bow-related quest, and throw some wild west flavor into the pot with hand cannons aimed at the solar system's greatest enemies.
VIDEO GAMES
Where to Find a Recon Scanner in Fortnite Season 8

There are all kinds of new stuff being thrown around in Fortnite Season 8, Chapter 2 and one of those things is the reintroduction of the Recon Scanner. In between all the high-profile add-ons like the Balenciaga update and more, Fortnite has still found a way to keep an ongoing narrative of sorts going strong and here it harkens back to Season 7 of Fortnite for a quest. Recon Scanners appeared for the first time in Season 7 of Fortnite and were directly part of the Alien and IO storyline. The Aliens are gone now, but the IO guards are still around and they are the ones protecting the Recon Scanners. In order to get them back, we’re going to have to do our best secret agent impression to complete a quest for Wraith. Here’s where to find a Recon Scanner in Fortnite.
TECHNOLOGY
Fortnite Donation Board Locations: How to vote to unvault items in Season 8

Fortnite Donation Board Locations have become increasingly important to some players who want to unvault specific items in Fortnite season 8. The donation box for War effort had already started around a week ago and there are several locations to donate for this cause with gold bars. Fortnite War Effort Donation boxes have been allocated in several locations for players to spend their gold bars for Space Chimp J.B. Chimpanski. The article lists all the Fortnite Donation Board Locations and details on how to spend your gold bars on charity from the war effect at select funding stations in new season 8.
RETAIL
Fortnite Shady Doggo graffiti location – where to emote

Want to know where the Shady Doggo graffiti is in Fortnite? The highly popular battle royale game currently has a collaboration with the luxury clothing brand Balenciaga. Their clothes are out of almost everyone’s price range but don’t despair. You can still unlock some free Balenciaga-themed emotes in Fortnite. All...
RETAIL
Fortnite Balenciaga Quests: Full List of Challenges

Epic Games has partnered with fashion house Balenciaga in Chapter 2 Season 8, and now we have some quests to accompany the collaboration. The new quests are called the Punchcard quests, and will give you free rewards incase you're the average person who can't afford Balenciaga. While the special Balenciaga...
RETAIL
Warzone Numbers Event Guide: All Challenges and Rewards

The Numbers event is finally here in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, giving players the opportunity to earn free rewards in both games by completing a series of challenges. As per usual with Call of Duty events, there are two sets of challenges. Completing all of the challenges in either Warzone or Black Ops Cold War will unlock an exclusive new melee weapon, so you don’t want to miss out on this event. There are also a ton of other rewards to earn along the way, including calling cards, charms, and watches. Here are all the challenges and rewards for The Numbers event in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.
VIDEO GAMES
Fortnite Birthday Cake Locations: List of all places to complete new quests

Fortnite will be celebrating its fourth birthday very shortly. Fortnite Birthday Cake Locations are important for players to complete the Birthday Quests that have gone live and will offer player rewards as they will be completed, apart from other events for their birthday. Fortnite is already in the middle of its season 8 with a mere 70 days left, and players from the community are hyped to celebrate this four-year-old journey with one of the most popular games. The article details all the Birthday cake locations for players to complete the Fortnite Birthday Quests.
VIDEO GAMES
Kena: Bridge of Spirits Spirit Mail Locations Guide

In Kena: Bridge of Spirits, you will find a total of ten Spirit Mails. In this guide, we will tell you about the location of each Spirit Mail you are going to find in the Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Kena: Bridge of Spirits Spirit Mail Locations. Getting your hands on...
VIDEO GAMES
Fortnite: Best Weapons In Chapter 2 - Season 8

Find out which weapons rank as the best in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8. The latest season of Fortnite Battle Royale has been a blast to experience thus far. A Cube takeover led to what some are calling the best update in quite some time. You might be wondering what makes Chapter 2 - Season 8 so good. Well, Epic Games re-introduced the fan-favorite Slip Streams back into the game, added the unique Sideways areas and there's a ton of loot available on the map.
VIDEO GAMES
Fortnite’s Fourth Birthday Challenges Are Underway

Happy four years to Fortnite! Epic’s incredibly popular battle-royale game turns four this weekend, September 26, and the celebrations are already underway in-game. The celebrations don’t include anything players need to purchase. Instead, they will be able to unlock new festive cosmetics, rewards, and birthday presents scattered across the map, as well as new challenges to complete. A recent Tweet from the official Fortnite Twitter page acknowledged the big day and encouraged fans to join in the celebration.
THEATER & DANCE
Fortnite: Use This Insane Combination To Rotate In Season 8

A Twitter user discovers a game-breaking rotational combination in Fortnite Season 8. Rotating in Fortnite is a critical component whether you're a pub stomper or Arena Mode warrior. Epic Games has introduced unique methods of transportation over the last few years. Some standouts include Shockwave Grenades, Shadow Bombs, Crash Pads, Launch Pads and the list goes on. Despite the tools available, players always manage to innovate in unimaginable ways.
VIDEO GAMES

