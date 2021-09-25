CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League: Brentford vs Liverpool Player Ratings as Wissa scores the third goal in an exciting 3-3 draw

By Aditi Srinivas
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the end of the hard fought game between two sides at Brentford Stadium, here are our Brentford vs Liverpool Player Ratings. Both teams started the game at great tempo but Liverpool looked like a dominant side from the first minute. However, as the game progressed, against the run of play, the Bees scored before the half an hour mark to give the lead. The joy was short lived as Diogo Jota found the back of the net in 31st minute to equalise the score. Both teams had their chances but failed to break the deadlock again in the first half.

NBC Sports

Brentford vs Liverpool: Bees buzzing after impressive draw

Yoane Wissa’s first Premier League goal was the last of six split evently between Brentford and Liverpool in a 3-3 draw at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday. Ethan Pinnock and Vitaly Janelt also scored for the Bees, who scored early but trailed 2-1 and 3-2. Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota,...
Tribal Football

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones happy with goal in Brentford draw

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones was pleased to score in their draw at Brentford. Jones fired Liverpool 3-2 up in the match yesterday evening with a thunderous strike from distance, making a case for his selection in the side. The Reds' Academy graduate was substituted only moments later but has made...
ESPN

Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota lead Liverpool, but defense lets them down in 3-3 draw with Brentford

Liverpool and Brentford played out an astonishing six-goal thriller on Saturday night as they shared the points in a 3-3 draw. Goals either side of half-time from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah initially put Klopp's men on track for another win after Ethan Pinnock opened the scoring. Alas, the six-time European champions couldn't shake off the newly promoted side, with Vitaly Janelt and Yoane Wissa scoring to cancel out Curtis Jones' wonder strike.
The Independent

Football rumours: Jurgen Klopp and Edinson Cavani to head to Spain?

What the papers sayEdinson Cavani could be a target for Real Madrid, Spain’s El Nacional reports. The 34-year-old Manchester United and Uruguay striker has been the subject of strong transfer speculation since the return to the Red Devils of Cristiano Ronaldo. Real are the latest to express interest, with El Nacional reporting a possible loan deal in the January transfer window.Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been linked to the possibility of taking over as Barcelona manager if Ronald Koeman departs the club, El Nacional reports from Spain Koeman has come under immense pressure amid Barcelona’s flagging fortunes, and Klopp...
BBC

Brentford 3-3 Liverpool: Klopp reaction

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp speaking to Match of the Day: "We did our bit. We played really good football, created incredible chances. We scored three, should have scored four, five, six but they deserved their three goals and could have had four. They did very well and that's why they deserve the result. The atmosphere was incredible and they fought really hard. We fought as well. But we have to be ready for a proper fight because they make a fight of it. We were, but we lost too many challenges in the air and that lost us momentum.
SkySports

Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace: Sadio Mane nets 100th Reds goal as Jurgen Klopp's side go top of Premier League table

Sadio Mane scored his 100th Liverpool goal in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace which sent Jurgen Klopp's side three points clear at the Premier League summit. Mane pounced on the rebound from Mohamed Salah's header from a corner to reach his century for the club (43), while also becoming the first player in Premier League history to score in nine consecutive games against a single opposition.
LFCTransferRoom

Norwich 0-3 Liverpool: Player Ratings | EFL Cup

Liverpool took on Premier League's 20th placed Norwich City in the third round of the Carabao Cup. Liverpool are the most decorated winners in this competition, a record they share with Manchester City, the defending champions. As expected, an almost fully changed starting 11 was named by the Liverpool manager,...
Metro International

Soccer-Liverpool held to 3-3 draw by battling Brentford

BRENTFORD, England (Reuters) -Striker Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool but the league leaders were still held to a draw by Brentford as the two sides played out a 3-3 thriller on Saturday. Both sides had efforts cleared off the line in a lively opening before...
Sacramento Bee

Salah gets 100th PL goal but Liverpool held 3-3 at Brentford

Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool on Saturday but it was not enough to beat Brentford, which twice pegged the Reds back in a breathless 3-3 draw. Juergen Klopp’s side was unable to reap the maximum profit from slip-ups by Manchester United and Chelsea earlier in...
chatsports.com

Inside Brentford: Behind the scenes of the 3-3 draw

The first league meeting between the teams since 1947 ended in a share of the spoils after the Reds trailed and then led twice in London. It was also a landmark moment for Mohamed Salah, who netted his 100th Premier League goal for the club and moved up to 10th on the list of all-time LFC top scorers.
chatsports.com

Liverpool and Brentford share the spoils after SIX-goal thriller in west London, with Yoan Wissa netting late equaliser after Curtis Jones stunner and Mo Salah's 100th Premier League goal for Reds

Liverpool could take advantage of other results this weekend and go three points clear at the top of the Premier League, should they defeat Brentford. Thomas Frank's side picked up a big victory at home in their first game of the season against Arsenal and they are aiming to cause an even bigger upset in Saturday's late kick-off.
