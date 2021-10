With the arrival of Fortnite Season 8 came a range of new content. This includes new NPCs, the addition of The Sideways, donation boards allowing players to vote on in-game changes, and more. However, Epic Games appears to be continuing their pattern of adding new crossovers into the battle royale. Already, the Carnage skin has made its way into the Season 8 battle pass. In order to unlock the Carnage skin and accessories, you must reach page 10. As soon as the Carnage skin arrived, it felt like a matter of time before another Venom skin made its way into Fortnite. We did not have to wait long for that to happen, as the Venom and Eddie Brock skin has been added to the Fortnite in-game store.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO