The Duchess of Cambridge has paid tribute to Sabina Nessa with a statement shared on Twitter.Ms Nessa was killed at the age of 28 last week near Pegler Square in Kidbooke, southeast London. A vigil was held at the square on Friday night, with several hundred mourners in attendance.Now, Kate Middleton is among those to have paid tribute to the late school teacher.On Friday, the Kensington Royal Twitter account posted a personal note from Kate, which she signed off with her initial “C”.“I am saddened by the loss of another innocent young woman on our streets,” the statement began. “My...

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO