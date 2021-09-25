CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford is sent to Ottawa for St. Louisan Logan Brown

By Tom Timmermann
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLogan Brown had just made the 16-hour drive from St. Louis to Ottawa to report for the Senators’ training camp and now, a week later, he’s turning around to come back, having hardly settled in there. “I never even unpacked out of (my truck),” he said. “I literally brought a...

chatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators – Logan Brown and Brady Tkachuk

Shawn Simpson: With a center spot still open, believe the Ottawa Senators will give Logan Brown every chance at camp. If Brown doesn’t earn a sport they will look for a trade partner or be put on waivers. Playing in Europe might have been good for him this year but...
NHL
NHL

Senators sign forward Logan Brown to a one-year, two-way contract

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed forward Logan Brown to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2021-22 season. The contract carries an annual value of $750,000 in the National Hockey League and $100,000 in the American Hockey League. Brown, 23, skated in 13 regular-season...
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Hochman: As Ryder Cup gets underway, St. Louisans recall caddying for legends during 1971 Ryder Cup at Old Warson

When he called Wednesday afternoon, he was driving at the driving range. But for Mike Smith, this doesn’t mean he’s hitting golf balls; he’s picking them up. He was driving the Cushman ball picker at Old Warson Country Club. He’s a caddy. A looper. A lifer. He began working there in 1968, a year after the Beatles released “When I’m 64.” Now he’s 64, still doing the same job. He’s the caddy master, so he runs the show, but he’s out there himself. This was his seventh consecutive day. Boss won’t seem to give him a break.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
chatsports.com

NHL News: Kailer Yamamoto, Logan Brown, Nikita Gusev, and Zdeno Chara

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed forward Kailer Yamamoto to a one-year deal worth $1.175 million. Puck Pedia: The Oilers are now a projected $2.49 million over the salary cap with 23 players on the roster. Defenseman Oscar Klefbom will be put on the LTIR so the Oilers will be able to exceed the cap for up to $4.167 million.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Senators trade Logan Brown, fourth-rounder to Blues for Zach Sanford

Logan Brown’s desire for a fresh start is well-known, and he has gotten his wish. The Senators have sent the center along with a conditional fourth-round pick in 2022 to St. Louis in exchange for winger Zach Sanford. The draft pick will not transfer if Brown plays in 30 regular-season games with the Blues this season. Both the Blues and Senators have confirmed the deal.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blues Trade Sanford to Senators

The St. Louis Blues have made a move during training camp, trading forward Zach Sanford (26) to the Ottawa Senators for forward Logan Brown (23) and a conditional fourth-round pick that will be removed from the deal if Brown plays 30 or more games for the Blues this season. The...
NHL
Yardbarker

Blues, Senators Don’t Solve Issues with Logan Brown Trade

The era of Logan Brown has ended. On Saturday, Sept 25, the Ottawa Senators announced that they had traded Brown to the St. Louis Blues along with a conditional fourth-round pick in 2022 in exchange for winger Zach Sanford. A former first-round selection in 2016, Brown struggled with injuries and inconsistency for most of his career, but many in the organization still praised his potential. He signed a one-year, two-way extension a few weeks ago, but even then, it was always assumed his days were numbered in Ottawa unless he took a big step forward in his development. Rumours have circulated for over a year regarding a potential move, including a report he wouldn’t play in Ottawa this season, and for many, it’s a relief to finally be rid of that situation.
NHL
