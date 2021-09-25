CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

Support for Tyler Christman coming from all over Section 3

 7 days ago

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tyler Christman did not have a connection to Baldwinsville or Cicero-North Syracuse. That did not matter. Both teams took time to remember Tyler before Friday’s game.

As the PA announcer at Baldwinsville asked everyone to bow their heads in a moment of silence for Tyler, who passed away this week after he suffered a head injury during a Carthage JV football game, you could see and feel the support everywhere you looked. The teams sported Carthage red wristbands and helmet stickers with his initials.

Community mourning the loss of Carthage JV football player Tyler Christman

“We put the stickers on the helmets, and we didn’t know him but– we are going to honor him tonight,” Carl Sanfilippo, Baldwinsville Head Coach said as he fought back tears.

C-NS, who normally wear green and blue, had all of its coaches in red.

“We just knew we had to do something. Win or lose tonight our kids and our coaches said this is for Tyler. We don’t have an affiliation with Carthage, but we are part of the same community– the football community. And we are going to play like he would have wanted us to play,” said Matthew Gates, C-NS Assistant Coach.

If you ended up at a football field Friday night, you felt the support for the Christman family.

Schools had students wear red earlier this week and many of them still showed their support in the stands and on the field.

You’ll see more of it on Saturday as well.

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

