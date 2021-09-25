On an afternoon walk

The Mid-Autumn Festival, or moon festival, traditionally marks the end of the autumn harvest and near the start of the autumn season in most Southeast and East Asian countries. Based on the lunar calendar, the festival supposedly takes place when the moon is at its largest, brightest and roundest. For Chinese families, a typical 中秋节, which translates to mid-autumn holiday, involves gathering with family for dinner and moon gazing, along with eating a special pastry made just for this occasion: mooncakes. From the moon to the mooncakes, I noticed a pattern — the round, circular shape. The Chinese word for “round” has a similar pronunciation to the word “reunion.” Look out for these round objects that signify a good reunion for Chinese families and friends during the festival.

