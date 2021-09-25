CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

On an afternoon walk

By Mikkel Nagorsen
Daily Californian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are some days in the summer when the dryness and the heat combine in the most exquisitely melancholy way, making you acutely and painfully aware that life could be sweeter than a stolen peach. There’s a sense of warmth and freedom in the air that envelops Berkeley in those days, especially if you look down at it from above.

