Whether you're a frequent visitor to Walt Disney World or somebody planning a once in a lifetime trip, the first thing on your list is always going to be whatever is new and exciting. Of course, the newest rides and shows always have the longest lines, making them more difficult to get into. The newest ride to open at Epcot is only a couple weeks away with the public debut of Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, but yesterday Epcot got its newest addition, a brand new restaurant called Space 220. And it ended up with a line to rival any attraction.

RESTAURANTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO