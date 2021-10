But itll be 5 years newer. The thing is UVA as a whole is an easier football sell than Wake. The school is much bigger. UVA isnt exactly known for a rabid football fanbase but Wake due to alumni size has a smaller fanbase. UVA travels better and puts more butts in seats and it really isnt that close. The last 15 years have been the golden years of Wake football and for a decade UVA was as down as it gets.

