And while they were bad…

No one was as good in the country as FSU was in the 90’s, Mack had UNC rolling, GT, Clemson and NC state were never easy outs and some seasons were top 20. Then we played VT OOC who was good to great from 1993 on and we usually had another strong OOC opponent like Texas. George would have cleaned up with what Uva has had to face over the last 15 years. Other than the two teams Groh had with Schaub at QB, no Uva team had as much talent as the UVA teams from 90 to 99.